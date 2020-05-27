NEW DELHI : Amid reports that the central government has allowed schools to open during lockdown 4.0, the ministry of home affairs has clarified that no such decision has been taken so far. "Claim: MHA permits all States to open schools. Fact: No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country," home ministry said.

The statement by the home ministry spokesperson came after a section of media reported that the ministry has given permission to all states to open schools.

All educational institutions have been shut since mid-March, some of them from March 25 when the nationwide lockdown started, to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17. The lockdown has now been extended till May 31.

In Kerala, schools have opened for the conduct of class X and XII board exams. However, no classes are being conducted.

