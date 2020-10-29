Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced that schools and colleges can re-open from 2 November.

Classes for 9, 10, 11 and 12 will commence from 2 November while classes for 6, 7 and 8 will start from 23 November, Andhra CMO stated.

"Classes will be held for half-day only and on alternate days only," it stated.

However, in a fresh directive to the states, the union home ministry Tuesday said that its order dated 30 September shall remain in vogue till 30 November, reported Mint.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 10 (2) (I) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that guidelines for reopening issued vide Ministry of Home Affairs order of even number dated 30.9.2020 will remain in force up to 30.11. 2020," the union home secretary said in a letter Tuesday to all the chief secretaries of states and UTs.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had released a detailed guidelines for reopening schools and colleges in the country in a graded manner, starting from October 15.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,949 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 8,14,774.

According to the state government, 3,609 persons have recovered in last 24 hour taking the total recoveries to 7,81,509 while the state still has 26,622 active cases of coronavirus.

However, 18 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease taking the death toll to 6,643.

The district-wise figures of those who died due to COVID-19 are Anantapur (3), Guntur (3), Krishna (3), West Godavari (3), Chittoor (2), East Godavari (2), Prakasam (1) and Visakhapatnam (1).

Andhra Pradesh tested 77,028 samples in last 24 hours.

