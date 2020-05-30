Schools, colleges to re-open in July after govt readies safety rules

Bringing clarity to the disrupted education sector, the central government Saturday said schools, colleges and universities are likely to open in the month of July.

But the union government’s new guidelines do not give a specific opening date in July and have underlined that all stake holders including states and parents' feedback will be taken before deciding on the exact date.

The guidelines issued by the home ministry said the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the educational institutions across the country when they open.

“Schools, colleges, educational/training institutions etc will be opened after consultation with states, and union territories. State governments and UT administrations may hold consultations at institution level with parent and other stake holders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the reopening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020," the new guidelines said.

“MoHFW will prepare SOP in this regard in consultation with central ministries/departments concerned and other stake holders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread," the guidelines read.

