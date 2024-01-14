All schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar will remain closed for students up to class 8 till Tuesday i.e. January 16, in view of prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions in the district, said an official order issued by the district's Basic Education Officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others located in the district.

The decision has been taken due to the cold day conditions and prevailing dense fog, the order said. As per the order, the said suspension of classes will be in force in all schools affiliated with any of the recognised educational boards in Noida, Greater Noida and other cities, towns and villages of GB Nagar.

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (from class nursery to 08) recognized by the Basic Education Department (CBSE/ ICSE/IB, UP Board and others) run under the Basic Education Department in the district Gautam Buddha Nagar. There will be holiday till 16.01.2024 in parashidiya/non-government/government schools (from class nursery to 08). The entire staff of the school will remain working on 16.01.2024. The above order should be strictly followed," the order issued in Hindi, reads.

"The order should be strictly followed," Panwar added.

The latest order extends the closure that was already in place since January 6. Last week, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration ordered an extension of the closure of schools for students of class 8 and below due to cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius — this winter's lowest — on Sunday even as the India Meteorological Department said dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the region in the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said the national capital has been in the grip of severe cold for the last three days and Sunday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season.

