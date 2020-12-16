OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Schools in Puducherry to reopen on January 4
With the occurrence of COVID-19 having come down now, the government has decided to reopen the institutions (Photo: Reuters)
With the occurrence of COVID-19 having come down now, the government has decided to reopen the institutions (Photo: Reuters)

Schools in Puducherry to reopen on January 4

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 04:26 PM IST PTI

  • Initially, the schools would have half-a-day classes from 10 AM to 1 PM and full-day classes from January 18, agriculture and education minister R. Kamalakannan said.
  • All the basic safety norms would be adopted by the institutions, the minister said

PUDUCHERRY : All schools here would be re-opened on January 4 after they were shut in March last following the outbreak of COVID-19, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan said on Wednesday.

Initially, the schools would have half-a-day classes from 10 AM to 1 PM and full-day classes from January 18, the Minister told reporters here. All the basic safety norms would be adopted by the institutions, he said.

They were closed in March in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry. With the occurrence of COVID-19 having come down now, the government has decided to reopen the institutions, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout