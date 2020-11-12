Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold

Tamil Nadu government today reversed its move to reopen schools from 16 November for classes 9-12 and said they shall continue to remain closed. "The order on reopening schools from November 16 for classes 9-12 is cancelled. An announcement on reopening schools will be made later based on the situation," the government said, as reported by news agency PTI.

This was done after consultations held with parents of private, government and aided schools on November 9 . The government said the opinion of the parents was divided. Parents of some schools wanted the institutions to reopen, but others were against such a move in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The colleges and varsities shall reopen from December 2 only for research scholars and final year postgraduate students of science and technology streams, the Tamil Nadu govt said.

As the coronavirus cases are declining in the country, several states allowed reopening of the schools, colleges and educational institutions from November 2. But there are some states which are yet to do so. While some of the states have decided to open the schools from next week, i.e. after Diwali.

As on November 11, a total of 7,50,409 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu out of which 7,20,339 recovered. While 18,655 was the number of active cases, the death toll stood at 11,415.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via