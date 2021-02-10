Schools in UP reopen for students of Classes 6 to 8 today: 10 points

Almost a year after the schools were shut due to a nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from today. All school authorities have been urged to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government for the safety of the students and the staff in the schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the SOPs that have been issued by the state government:

1) According to the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, the classes will be held only twice a week for now and only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend them.

2) A timetable for class one to class eight has also been announced by Director of Basic Education, Sarvandra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

3) The school authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

4) Mid-day meals will also be provided to the students while ensuring precautionary measures in the schools.

5) It will be mandatory for all the schools to get a written consent letter from parents to send their students for attending classes.

6) Parents will also give complete information about the health status of students and about their national and international travel if any.

7) If the student wants to study from home he will be given an option to study online.

8) Students with Covid-19 symptoms in schools will be sent home immediately.

9) Wearing of face masks at all times is mandatory for all teachers, non-teaching staff and students.

10) Doctors and medical teams will be available on call in the school premises for assistance.

The state government has also said that schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 from March 1.

