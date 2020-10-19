Schools reopen in Punjab after many months

Schools in Punjab reopened on Monday, months after they were closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only doubt clarification classes for the students of classes 9th to 12th are being allowed physically while observing to COVID-19 norms.

"Students of only classes 9-12 can come to clear their doubts. We have allotted 8-11 am slot to class 9 and 10 and 12-3 pm slot to classes 11 and 12. We have the written consent of 110 students, for the same. All COVID-19 norms are being followed," Sanjeev Thapar, Principal, Government Senior Secondary Smart School told ANI.

Ramesh Kumar, a parent who came to school to drop his son said, "I have given a consent letter to the school. I am happy that my son will now attend school. Online education is fine, but physical classes are necessary for clearing doubts. I am happy as the schools have reopened."

On October 16, School Education Minister, Punjab Vijay Inder Singla said that detailed guidelines on reopening of schools have also been sent to district education officers and school authorities for precise implementation while allowing students to attend physical classes.

Singla said that the staff and students belonging to containment zones shall not attend school and other educational institutions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via