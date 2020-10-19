Schools reopen in Punjab after many months

"Students of only classes 9-12 can come to clear their doubts. We have allotted 8-11 am slot to class 9 and 10 and 12-3 pm slot to classes 11 and 12. We have the written consent of 110 students, for the same. All COVID-19 norms are being followed," Sanjeev Thapar, Principal, Government Senior Secondary Smart School told ANI.