Schools Rethink Covid Rules. ‘We’re Over-Quarantining Kids Like Crazy.’

Superintendent Jonathan Cooper this summer helped write a fall reopening plan for his southwestern Ohio school district with a rule based on the state’s policy: Any student potentially exposed to Covid-19 in Mason City Schools had to quarantine for two weeks, no exceptions.

This fall, he began rethinking it.

Also Read | The global drive to reimagine capitalism

A growing body of research and data suggested the virus wasn’t spreading widely in schools. An email from a star football player who had been sidelined from a playoff game became a turning point. The student, senior Brady Comello, had been seated in class, masked, near another student who later tested positive.

“I am so upset right now that I have to miss my first playoff game and possibly my last high school game ever," Mr. Comello wrote, pleading for Mr. Cooper to reconsider the rule.

Even with coronavirus cases beginning to rise again across the country, student quarantines were more stringent than they needed to be, Mr. Cooper decided. He forwarded the email to Gov. Mike DeWine with his own appeal for an exception. The office denied his request.

“We’re over-quarantining kids like crazy, and it’s creating big stressors on the whole system," Mr. Cooper said. “What we’d love is for our policy makers to look at everything we’ve learned since last spring and rethink things a little bit, so we could just use that science and that data to try to keep them in school."

After a turbulent first semester marked by disruptions and unpredictable school closures and student quarantines, administrators and parents across the country are re-thinking the quarantine protocols for in-person learning amid the pandemic.

Some parents and researchers say some policies put in place early don’t match the data emerging on how slowly the coronavirus spreads among schoolchildren. They argue for new policies that let schools stay open with mask-wearing and social distancing while limiting quarantines and allowing districts more flexibility to design their own responses.

‘Failure of data’

“There’s been a tremendous failure of data on this," said Brown University economist Emily Oster, who has studied Covid-19 and schools and said authorities often overreacted to the few cases that appeared in schools. In early September, she organized a team of data scientists to track confirmed cases in schools across the country.

The effort, which has grown to track more than 9,000 schools and more than four million students doing in-person learning nationwide, found a biweekly infection rate of 0.22% among students and 0.42% among staff as of early November. The rate equates to 1.1 children and 2.1 staffers infected per 1,000 each week. The project’s preliminary results indicate that nationwide, students who attend school are infected at a rate that is 27% lower than the case rate of communities they live in.

“They can quarantine 500 people, and that’s really costly on a lot of levels, and zero of them end up having Covid," said Ms. Oster, who believes public officials should reconsider school quarantine policies, “and then you say, ‘OK, it seems like the other mitigation strategies we were taking were actually working pretty well.’ "

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Benjamin Haynes said schools should be ready for outbreaks that could bring Covid-19 into their schools, adding: “Local public health authorities, working together with school administrators, make the final decisions about how long quarantine should last, based on local conditions and needs." The CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone exposed to somebody who has tested positive for the virus, he said, with options to consider a 10-day quarantine without testing or seven days after a negative test.

The CDC in October began looking into shortening mandatory quarantine periods for children potentially exposed to positive cases. This month it revised guidance for all patients, providing the seven-day and 10-day alternatives. On Dec. 15, the CDC published results of a study of 400 children in Mississippi that found that attending school or child care wasn’t associated with a positive Covid-19 test. This month, Ohio reduced its quarantine for schools to 10 days from 14.

A study published this month by researchers at the University of Washington and Michigan State University found that keeping schools open didn’t contribute to Covid spread in communities with low to moderate levels of pre-existing infection, although they did find a correlation between in-person learning and increased spread in communities that already had among the highest infection rates.

“It’s the same thing you’re hearing across the country: Transmission comes because someone went to a wedding, or someone had a sleepover," said Tracey Carson, Mason City Schools’ public-information officer, “but not from being in school."

Many school administrators expect tensions over quarantine policies to grow as the Covid-19 surge deepens, said Bob Farrace, spokesman for the advocacy group National Association of Secondary School Principals. “Everyone desperately wants kids to get back in school," he said. “But it’s really, really hard to balance that with concerns about kids’ health and safety."

With cases surging across America, some large districts, including San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York and Boston, have walked back plans to reopen schools. Other school districts are pressing ahead with reopening plans, shortening mandatory quarantines, or in some cases, ignoring CDC guidance and doing away with quarantines altogether.

In late November, the Woodward, Okla., school board voted to end a quarantine requirement for students potentially exposed to a positive case, arguing that two weeks of mandatory isolation was keeping children out of class too long. The state of Oklahoma later stepped in and reversed the school board’s decision.

Colorado on Dec. 15 unveiled a detailed plan that de-emphasized quarantines and used stepped-up contact tracing, on-site testing and smaller class sizes, saying the goal was to bring more students back. Park City, Utah, schools last week eliminated a mandatory quarantine requirement, as long as students who were potentially exposed were wearing masks—moving to a policy that is less stringent than both the state’s and the CDC’s guidelines, according to local news reports. The district didn’t respond to requests for comment.

New surge

While policy makers confront the new surge, this time around they should take a more measured approach toward classrooms that balances the risks better, said the Mason City Schools superintendent, Mr. Cooper.

“Back during the summer, everyone was talking about schools. But no one was actually stepping up and looking at the data. People were very worried that schools were going to be superspreaders, but that’s just not what we’ve seen," Mr. Cooper said. “The goal is to revisit this policy of mandatory quarantines in schools, and return kids to class sooner."

The Mason Education Association, the union local representing the district’s teachers, sees nothing wrong with Mr. Cooper’s push to change quarantine rules, said Maria Mueller, the union’s president and a Mason High history teacher. Shortening quarantines would help students as long as it was done safely, she said.

“Certainly we agree that the process of quarantines has been disruptive to the educational process," she said. “We appreciate that the district went through proper channels on this, although ultimately, any modification to these rules should be based on science."

Mason City Schools, an upper-middle-class suburban district outside Cincinnati, approached fall with confusion over social-distancing policy. Over the summer, the local Warren County health department, working from guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, said it was fine to reopen with children seated 3 feet apart if they wore masks.

Then in August, the CDC released guidance saying only 6 feet or more was safe. Ohio followed its lead, mandating 14-day quarantines for any student who had sat 15 minutes or longer within 6 feet of a student testing positive.

Mason City Schools, with five buildings for 10,500 students, doesn’t have enough space to seat all students 6 feet apart—a problem many U.S. public schools face—and decided to seat them closer and masked. Mr. Cooper said he believed at the time the quarantine policy was in students’ and families’ best interests and tried his best to avoid disruptions.

The policy gave some leeway: Schools could give preferential seating to some athletes and students with approaching extracurricular events to keep them farther from other students—a decision Mr. Cooper said made him uncomfortable because he felt it ran contrary to the public education ideal of treating all students equally.

The district gave parents the choice between online and in-person learning at 3 feet apart; 80% of high-school students came back to school.

Parents like Dave Charpintier objected to the quarantines from the start. “The plan was, from the Warren County health department, ‘Hey we can’t maintain 6 feet, but we can do 3 feet with masks on all the time,’ and we were told that was safe," said the management consultant, whose high-school stepson was also was quarantined after an exposure and missed a football game despite testing negative.

Mr. Charpintier said he always thought the county health department’s recommendations were sensible and that the state’s mandate was draconian.

Other parents said they approved of the quarantine policy, including Nathalie Neuberger. She kept her three children out of class at school year’s start but plans to send them back second semester if data show school outbreaks remain low in Mason City Schools. “They’ve been going through all the protocols properly," she said, “and doing a great job of being on top of the data."

Transmission questions

In more than four months of in-person learning, 203 students and 82 staff across the Mason City Schools district have tested positive. More than 2,500 students, mostly among Mason High’s 3,500 pupils, have been quarantined for 14 days after potential exposure.

Yet until late October, when the district found its first positive case traced to classroom exposure, no students who were quarantined because of contact with a positive case at school had tested positive themselves, suggesting it was unlikely transmission was widespread within the schools. So far, only four students have tested positive after being exposed in class.

As more children were quarantined and few tested positive, parents began to question the policy. “Each day you walk in and you don’t know which class is going to be decimated next," said Mindy Patton, a nonprofit executive whose daughter Claire, a flutist in the marching band, is a Mason High junior.

Claire sat for much of October at a hallway desk or stood in the corner near windows in class—the school’s tactic to help avoid exposure that could keep her from a marching-band symposium. It worked, and she performed in the concert in a mostly empty football stadium.

Claire said students have gotten used to the telltale sign of a staffer entering a classroom and pointing out students to be led away to quarantine. “My least favorite thing about going to school," she said, “is I don’t know when the Grim Reaper is going to come."

Some teachers share the conviction on quarantines, including Barb Shuba, a Mason High chemistry teacher. “I wish we could do away with the quarantine altogether, and instead of this policy of absolute fear, just use common sense: If your kid isn’t feeling well, they should stay home, and we should obviously maintain social distancing, masks and hand-washing," she said. “It’s not hitting this population, and I think we’re going way over the top."

Ed Protzman, Mason High’s band director, said quarantines have gone too far in disrupting activities in which students and family have invested time and money. “The family can do everything right, but then the student goes to class or an activity and gets exposed, and it ruins a lot of plans," he said. “The hard thing is we know that most of our kids are not getting sick even though they had to go on quarantine."

Last straw

Based on this fall’s data and stories from students, parents and teachers about harmful disruptions, Mr. Cooper began to reconsider quarantines.

On a late-September call among members of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, which represents superintendents across Ohio, multiple district heads reported frustration at the quarantine policy and expressed their support for Mr. Cooper’s asking the governor to give more attention to resolving the issue, said Kevin Miller, the association’s director of government relations.

The last straw for Mr. Cooper was Mr. Comello’s plaintive early-October email, he said. The defensive back was angling for a college football scholarship, and his quarantine would force him to miss the pivotal game and a chance to enhance his highlight reel for scouts.

“I am bringing this request to you on behalf of schools across the state of Ohio," Mr. Cooper wrote to Gov. DeWine in a note attached to the student’s email. “Is there any chance that we might see movement toward an alternative approach or at least language that we open up some flexibility at the local health department level?"

The governor’s office responded: no exceptions. The senior, who tested negative, watched the game on television. “It was just hard for me to have to sit there watching it on a screen on my back porch," said Mr. Comello, 17. “I think if you’re out for a few days and get a negative test, that should be enough."

The governor’s office did tell Mr. Cooper that Mason High would be one of the first 10 Ohio schools in a pilot rapid-testing program. On Nov. 16, the district joined the program, run by Ohio State University, to allow students exposed to positive cases in the classroom to take nasal-swab tests and return to class immediately if they test negative. If the study shows it is safe to return after exposure, the state may consider shortening quarantines and offering more rapid testing for all Ohio schools.

Dan Tierney, Gov. DeWine’s press secretary, said the district was included partly because of Mr. Cooper’s appeal. “We have a hypothesis that sitting in the classroom is probably very safe already because of masks and social distancing," Mr. Tierney said, “but it would help to have some hard data to know if that’s true."

Mr. Cooper was thrilled to join the program but frustrated at how little effort had been put into collecting data on the virus’s spread in schools before. “Sometimes you start to feel like we’re putting more time and energy into how late we can keep bars open until," he said, “and not enough time on keeping our kids in school."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via