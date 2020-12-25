Schools Rethink Covid Rules. ‘We’re Over-Quarantining Kids Like Crazy.’

The governor’s office did tell Mr. Cooper that Mason High would be one of the first 10 Ohio schools in a pilot rapid-testing program. On Nov. 16, the district joined the program, run by Ohio State University, to allow students exposed to positive cases in the classroom to take nasal-swab tests and return to class immediately if they test negative. If the study shows it is safe to return after exposure, the state may consider shortening quarantines and offering more rapid testing for all Ohio schools.