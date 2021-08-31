As the downwards trend continues for fresh Covid-19 cases in India and the vaccination drive picks up pace, schools across various states are resuming physical classes with covid safety protocols. Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked states to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before the National Teachers Day on September 5.

Schools to reopen in these states from tomorrow:

Delhi schools

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Allowing only 50% students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.

Tamil Nadu schools

Classes for standards 9 to 12, colleges, and polytechnics will reopen in Tamil Nadu as planned from September 1, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday.

The new set of regulations has permitted that college and school students (classes 9 to 12) can travel free (without a bus pass) to their institutions in transport corporation buses from September 1 in Tamil Nadu.

Haryana schools

The Haryana government has decided to reopen primary schools for Classes 4 and 5 from September 1. Students will be allowed to come to the school with the prior written permission of their parents.

Madhya Pradesh schools

The MP government will reopen schools for classes 6 to 12 from September 1 with 50% capacity. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the decision on resumption of physical classes for the students of 1 to 8 would be taken later.

Rajasthan schools

The Rajasthan government too announced to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from September 1. Only 50 percent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain COVID-19 protocols.

Telangana schools

The state government has directed to reopen physical classes in all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres from September 1, 2021.

The schools will reopen for all classes.

Assam schools

The state government is all set to resume physical classes in schools for classes 10 to 12 from September 1.

Puducherry schools

The schools in Puducherry will resume from September 1 for classes 9 to 12 with 50% capacity.

The school will hold classes in two shifts--morning and evening in an alternate manner.

