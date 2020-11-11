Schools to resume on 23 Nov for classes 9 to 12: Gujarat Education Minister Chudasama1 min read . 02:09 PM IST
- The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Indian Government will be followed, Education Minister Chudasama said
Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday said that the classes for standard 9 to 12 will resume on 23 November this month.
The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Indian Government will be followed, Education Minister Chudasama said.
The Gujarat Education Minister also confirmed that the classes for final year college students will be resuming on the same day.
Earlier, the state education department had said that it will prepare a set of SOPs to be followed by students and authorities in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Education Minister Chudasama had held a meeting with department officials and asked them to start preparing SOPs for educational institutions.
Schools and colleges in Gujarat are shut since March-end in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.
At present, students are attending classes online.
Last month, Chudasama had given indications that the government is mulling to reopen schools and colleges.
"It's been six months since schools are shut due to the coronavirus. We have to reopen them someday.
"But, the state government will not take such a crucial decision on its own," Chudasama had said last month.
