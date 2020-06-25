Tharoor cited the growing coronavirus hazard in the state and the health issues it can cause.

In a letter to Vijayan, Tharoor said he has received over 3,500 emails this week alone from anxious students highlighting the immense strain they are currently under due to the decision taken by the management of universities like the Kerala University, Kerala Technological University and Mahatma Gandhi University.

Number of cases in the state has started to rise again and currently stands at 3,603 out of which 1,888 are currently active. In addition, many of centers of the examination are in areas which have been classified as hotspots.

"Similarly, due to the rising number of cases, a number of steps have been taken by the state government and various district administrations in a bid to curtail the transmission of the virus, including reduced frequency of public transport, closure of internet cafes, mandatory social distancing protocols and so on, which have also posed a strong obstacle for our students," he said.

"Conducting examinations... is a risk that we must not force our students to face. Instead, these examinations should be postponed till such time as the current situation subsides, or, alternatively, a substitute model for grading and evaluations must be considered and adopted keeping in mind these extraordinary conditions," he added.

Earlier in the day, The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE (ICSE Board) told Supreme Court that it has cancelled the remaining ISCE and ISC board examinations for class 10 and 12 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

However, ICSE has not agreed to give option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court. The students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment, the details of which will be given later.

The pending class 10 and 12 board examinations for ICSE and ISC students were scheduled to take place from 1 -14 July after they were stalled amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

With input from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via