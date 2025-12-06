‘Shedding colonial mindset key to India’s progress': Piyush Goyal to graduating students at Amity

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the colonial mindset in education was an obstacle to India's progress and that we must take pride in our rich heritage.

"We must shed our colonial mindset, which is an obstacle to India’s progress. We must take pride in our rich heritage and family value system. India is known for “unity in diversity” and we must respect that. Lastly, we must fulfill our duties to our nation,” the minister said, addressing the annual convocation of Amity University in Noida.

Goyal's remarks came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at HT Leadership Summit, referred to 2035 as the target year to overcome the "mindset of slavery" from the colonial era. This reference cites the 200th anniversary ofMacaulay's education policy.

Goyal said that there can be no greater contribution by a university than encouraging talented minds to return, nurturing their abilities, and providing them a platform that recognises and respects their potential. He also congratulated the graduating batch of nearly 29,000 students, including online and on-campus learners and said that the achievements of the students and awardees were the true focus of the ceremony, according to a government statement.

Range of opportunities offered to students: Goyal Goyal highlighted the wide range of opportunities offered to students and expressed satisfaction that half the student population comprises young women, praising the university’s strong innovation culture, which boasts over 450 patents held by students. He also took note of the fact that 50 faculty members are Ramalingam Swami Fellows who have returned to serve the nation.

The minister described the graduating cohort as an important part of India’s journey towards a developed nation by 2047, noting that the next 25 years will be the defining era for Viksit Bharat. He urged students to take their chosen fields to the next level, push boundaries, and make meaningful contributions to national progress.

Goyal praised the contribution of teachers and parents, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication in shaping the graduating cohort. He encouraged the students to remain connected with their alma mater and extend appreciation to their mentors.

As the graduates step into the real world, the minister reminded them that challenges and struggles are part of the journey but expressed confidence that the education and values imparted by Amity University have equipped them to face these with strength, confidence and focus. He urged them to contribute actively to nation-building and play a meaningful role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

