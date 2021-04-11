Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shiv Sena have written separately to union education ministry to develop a national consensus and possibly reschedule the Class 10 and 12 CBSE and other school board exams.

While Aditya Thackeray, a cabinet minister in Maharashtra and son of state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that one of his party leaders has written to education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to develop a consensus on the school board exam.

“Yesterday, South Mumbai (MP) Arvind Sawant ji has written to Union Min, HRD for national consensus and central guidance on 10th/12th exams instead of various states taking different decisions that will affect student lives & careers for CBSE, ICSE, IB, GCSE & state boards," the junior Thackeray tweeted.

Similarly, Vadra, wrote a letter to Pokhriyal, underlining the apprehensions of “lakhs of children and parents from all over India".

The letter from two political parties comes amid a growing demand from students' community to reschedule the CBSE board exam as the country is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases across states and the ones like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi reporting much higher number of cases every day.

Vadra wrote that it is practically impossible to ensure the safety of students. “... it is not just the students who will be at risk but also their teachers, invigilators and family members... as state after state issues guidelines preventing the assembly of large numbers of people in public places, what moral ground can we stand on while forcing children to do exactly that," she wrote in her letter.

The congress leader further wrote that by forcing children to sit for these exams during a raging pandemic, “the government and the CBSE board will be held responsible in the event any exam centre proves to be a hotspot".

School boards like ICSE, CBSE and several other state school boards are scheduled to hold their board exams in May. Earlier this month, CBSE had reiterated that it is going ahead with the board exam as scheduled and is making provision for adequate social distancing.

The union education ministry did not offer any response on queries on these letters asked on its official Whatapp group.

