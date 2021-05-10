Should business-school hopefuls skip the GMATs?
- Some top companies have de-emphasized test scores—but not everyone got the message
For years, M.B.A. students and admissions experts believed that top consulting firms and investment banks wouldn’t let job applicants even interview if their score on the GMAT—the standardized test required for most graduate business and management programs—was below a certain threshold. In recent years, that may have become a myth.
As many business schools across the country began waiving test requirements last summer for the GMAT, some prospective students began wondering what skipping the test would mean for their chances at landing a job at a top firm.
