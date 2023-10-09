SHRESTHA education programme: Know benefits, eligibility, and other criteria
The primary objective of SHRESHTA is to expand the reach of government development initiatives and address service deficiencies in SC-dominant areas within the education sector, read the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
To ensure quality education to school students of in India, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched its new programme,‘Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas’ (SHRESHTA).
