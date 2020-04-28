Sisodia asks Centre to reduce curriculum by 30% for next academic year

Delhi deputy chief minister today urged the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to reduce the current curriculum by 30% for the next academic year owing to the hardships in completing syllabus amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister on Tuesday.

Sisodia also suggested that the all-India entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET for the next academic year should be conducted on the basis of the reduced syllabus only.

In addition to that, the deputy chief minister of the national capital also raised concern on the ongoing board exams and said, "It would not be feasible for now to conduct board exams of classes 10 and 12, which are pending due to the lockdown."

"Students should also be promoted on basis of performance in internal exams like it was done for classes 9 and 11," Sisodia suggested to the HRD minister.

Earlier, Sisodia had proposed that Delhi government schools will resort to "zero paper attendance" from April 1, 2020.

