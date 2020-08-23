Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia has requested the Centre to cancel the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held in September. He also said that an alternative admission methodology should be used this year and the exams should not be conducted.

"The central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. My request to the Centre is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution," Sisodia tweeted.

JEE-NEET की परीक्षा के नाम पर लाखों छात्रों की ज़िंदगी से खेल रही है केंद्र सरकार. मेरी केंद्र से विनती है कि पूरे देश में ये दोनो परीक्षाएँ तुरंत रद्द करें और इस साल एडमिशन की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करे.

अभूतपूर्व संकट के इस समय में अभूतपूर्व कदम से ही समाधान निकलेगा. @DrRPNishank — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

"Educational institutions around the world are adopting new methods of admission. Why can't we do so in India? Is it sensible to stake children's lives in the name of entrance examination?" he asked.

He said that there can be thousands of safe ways instead of NEET and JEE

"Today in 21st century India, we cannot think of an entrance exam option! This is not possible. Only the intention of the government should be to think in the interest of students, instead of NEET-JEE, there can be thousands of safe ways," he said in a series of tweets.

आज 21वीं सदी के भारत में हम एक प्रवेश परीक्षा का विकल्प नहीं सोच सकते! यह सम्भव नहीं है.



केवल सरकार की नीयत छात्रों के हित में सोचने की होनी चाहिए NEET-JEEE की जगह सुरक्षित तरीक़े तो हज़ार हो सकते हैं. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2020

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, which are scheduled to be conducted in September, amid spurt in number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

There have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 to 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on September 13.













