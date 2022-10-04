Six new job-oriented courses launched in DU SOL, See details here

These six new courses are Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences.
Good news for DU SOL students! The Delhi University on Monday launched six new job-oriented programs including a Master of Business Administration in the School of Open Learning (SOL), according to the news agency PTI.
These six new courses are Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences.
Addressing a press conference here, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the SOL has completed 60 years, however, no new course has been announced in a very long time.
"We are launching six new courses in SOL. The first course in Master of Business Administration. The second is Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Masters of Library and Information Sciences," Singh informed.
Meanwhile, Director of Campus of Open Learning Payal Mago also said that these courses have been announced after the due approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and also for MBA.
Apprising further about these newly-launched courses, Mago said these courses have been launched to offer job-oriented programs to students.
"These are very important courses–BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job-oriented courses. A lot of students are unable to get admission into Economic courses in regular mode. This is also a flagship course of Delhi University," she added.
For more information, interested students can visit the official website of School of Open learning, University of Delhi---sol.du.ac.in.