Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing today. There might be restrictions due to Covid-19 and heavy rain dampened it a little but enthusiasm for celebration is still same, PM Modi said at the Convocation of the University of Mysore . "I express my sympathies to affected families. Centre and Karnataka government doing every bit to provide relief to all those affected by floods," aid PM Modi.

He further said that efforts are being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education. "Skilling, reskilling and upskilling are need of the day and national education policy focuses on it," the PM added.

He further said that efforts are being made at all levels to make India a global hub for higher education. "Skilling, reskilling and upskilling are need of the day and national education policy focuses on it," the PM added.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916 and was the first university in Karnataka as well as the sixth university in the country.

The Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, are present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.