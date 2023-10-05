Smartacus 2023, Limca Record Holder: National Online Quiz Tournament culminates in a thrilling National Finale
This online national quiz took place on 10 September.
HT School and OTTplay celebrated India’s 77 th Independence Day as well as their endless appetite for quizzing with the launch of the Online Qualifier Round of the esteemed Smartacus 2023 National Online Quiz on 15th August. This record-breaking Limca Record Holder national quizzing contest concluded with an enthralling National Finale on 10 th September. The top 10 participants engaged in a riveting battle of wits, with B Sri Shivendra of PSBB Senior Secondary School, Siruseri, Kanchipuram, emerging as the national champion.