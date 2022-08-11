Smartacus Seniors 2022: A Nostalgic Journey Down Memory Lane4 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:18 PM IST
- The historic Landmark Quiz is back in a new avatar as Smartacus Seniors 2022
While the whole country celebrates Independence Day, quizzers revel in the Landmark Quiz hosted by Dr. Navin Jayakumar, and this has been the scene from 1994 to 2019. People would travel hundreds or even thousands of miles to participate in this legacy quiz. The tradition of attending a quiz on Independence Day was rudely halted in 2020 by the pandemic. However, Dr. Jayakumar hosted an online version of the Landmark Quiz in 2020 and went on to conduct his own version of the quiz in 2021. Such was the impact of this quiz! The historic Landmark Quiz is back in a new avatar as Smartacus Seniors 2022.