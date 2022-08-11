Smartacus Seniors 2022: A Nostalgic Journey Down Memory Lane

This quiz is all set to evoke memories, as quizzers meet and greet one another, in warm camaraderie. While the masks are here to stay, it’s definitely a weekend getaway that will be cherished for long. Vibhendu Tewari, a Landmark Quiz veteran, sums up the thoughts of all quizzers with his befitting words. “For many years, Independence Day to me meant Landmark Quiz, Chennai. I don't recall waking up to the PM's speech, but I do remember taking the flight to Chennai. Then the quiz went national, and city-hopping along its itinerary became a part of my experience for more than a decade. The Landmark quiz was an essential part of my life, and there are personal milestones intertwined with this journey. The same nostalgia grips us, as we are looking forward to the new avatar this weekend," he signs off.

