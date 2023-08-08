Half the students in rural India can access smartphones, but most use it for entertainment: Report2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Parents in rural India believe in providing equal educational opportunities to both boys and girls, according to a survey by the Development Intelligence Unit.
Pan-India survey conducted by the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU) reveals that parents from rural communities firmly believe in providing equal educational opportunities to both boys and girls, irrespective of gender. The report, titled 'State of Elementary Education in Rural India - 2023,' was officially unveiled during the India Rural Colloquy - A Rural Renaissance in Delhi on August 8, 2023.