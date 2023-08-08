Promoting inclusive education

The report emphasizes on the importance of recognising and supporting these common and progressive aspirations of parents to foster an inclusive environment in education. Acknowledging and nurturing this positive trend can lead to sustainable opportunities for both boys and girls in rural India. "We hope that our policymakers, educational institutions, and other stakeholders will acknowledge these common aspirations to establish an inclusive environment that ensures growth and development for every child in rural India," said Javed Siddiqui, the Lead for Education at Transform Rural India.