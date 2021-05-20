Congress party president Sonia Gandhi Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to admit children of those who died due to coronavirus pandemic, in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

“I am writing to request you to consider providing a free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them, to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them," Gandhi wrote in letter to the PM.

She wrote amid the “devastation caused by the pandemic and the heart wrenching tragedies being faced by affected families, news of young children losing one of both parents to covid-19 are the most poignant. These children are left with trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted the letter, said “children are amongst the worst hit by Covid trauma, many having lost their parents to the dreadful situation. Congress president makes an important suggestion to safeguard their future and provide them free education at NVs".

JNVs are a chain of high performing schools under the central government. Started in 1985, India currently has 661 JNVs. Congress President also highlighted how JNVs are a legacy created by her husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and how he had a “dream to make high quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented youth, predominantly from rural areas.

