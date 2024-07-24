Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for over 2,440 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Direct link here

Southern Railways invites applications for apprentice posts, aiming to fill 2,440 positions. Registration deadline is August 12. Check eligibility requirements and selection process here.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published24 Jul 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Application portal for apprentice posts at the Southern Railways now open. Eligible candidates may submit their applications online via the official Southern Railway website at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill nearly 2,440 posts in the government organization.

Beginning July 22, the registration process for the post will end on August 12. Interested participants are requested to read the eligibility requirement carefully.

Check the selection process, eligibility requirement, educational qualifications and other details here:

Eligibility requirement

The candidates interested in the post should be over the age of 15 years and should not have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/ E-ITI, MLT respectively. There is a relaxation for upper age for the post of up to 3 years for OBC category, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for persons with disability (PwD).

Only candidates within geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railways are eligible to apply:

  • Tamil Nadu
  • Puducherry
  • Kerala
  • Andaman & Nicobar
  • Lakshadweep Islands
  • Only two districts of Andhra Pradesh: SPSR Nellore and Chittoor
  • Only one district of Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada

Educational qualifications

Candidates interested in 'fitter', 'welder' posts, must have passed 10th class with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, under the 10+2 system of education.

For Medical Laboratory Technicians, candidates require to have passed 12th class examination under 10+2 system of education with physics, chemistry and biology, with minimum of 50% aggregate marks.

The minimum 50% marks in SSLC is not applicable for SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.

Selection Process

The merit list for selection is prepared by taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by candidates in both the Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and the ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both.

Processing Fee

A non-refundable processing fee of 100 plus applicable service charges must be paid online. SC/ST/PwD and women candidates are exempt from the application fee. Candidates can find more details on the official Southern Railway website.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 07:41 PM IST
