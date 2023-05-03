SSC CGL 2023: Application window closes today; Apply at ssc.nic.in

The online application window for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL exam will close today.
Candidates who wish to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2023 can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.
As per media reports, there are 7,500 tentative vacancies for SSC CGL.
Candidates must note that the application form correction window will remain active on 7 and 8 May till 11 pm.
Tier 1 of the SSC CGL exam is tentatively scheduled for July. The final date will be announced later.
In an official statement by the SSC, the government-backed organisation said, "...firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission...in due course".
Candidates can check about the vacancy on ssc.nic.in. Go to the 'Candidate's corner' on the SSC's official website and click on 'Tentative Vacancy' to know about the vacancy details.
Candidates may note that State-wise/ Zone-wise vacancies are not collected by the Commission, SSC added.
The minimum age limit for SSC CGL is 18 years and the upper age varies from post to post.
The cut-off date for determining the age limit is 1 August 2023. There will be a relaxation in the upper limit for candidates from the reserved category.
