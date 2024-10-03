SSC CGL 2024 answer key OUT for tier 1 exam at ssc.gov.in. Direct link, objection date and other details

SSC CGL 2024 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the answer keys of the tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) conducted between September 9 and 26. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2024 tier 1 exam can go to the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in or ssc.digialm.com the check and download the answer keys of all the papers.