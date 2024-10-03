SSC CGL 2024 Answer Key: The SSC on Thursday released the answer keys of the tier 1 exam of the CGL conducted between Sept 9 and 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys of all the papers at SSC official website at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL 2024 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the answer keys of the tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) conducted between September 9 and 26. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2024 tier 1 exam can go to the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in or ssc.digialm.com the check and download the answer keys of all the papers.
Candidates must note that they need to provide login credentials such as SSC Registration Number, Password (which they set during the registration process), and enter the Captcha to login the website to check and download the SSC CGL 2024 Tire-1 Exam Answer Key.