SSC CGL Tier 1 exam: Admit card to be OUT soon at ssc.gov.in; here's how to download step-by-step

SSC CGL exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam admit card soon at ssc.gov.in.

The examination aims to fill a total of 14,582 vacancies for Group B and Group C positions, according to reports.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2025 dates The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to take place from September 12 to September 26, 2025. Intimation slips with exam location details have already been issued.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: How to download the admit card? Go to the official website of the commission ssc.gov.in. Tap on "Admit Cards" under the "Quick Links" category on the home page. 3. Press "login" and mention your credentials like registration number and password.

4. Tap on "Submit"

5. Your admit card will be shown on the screen.

6. You can download it. Take a print out for future purposes.

List of subjects in SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 consists of four main subjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section tests logical thinking and problem-solving skills through questions on analogies, similarities and differences, coding-decoding, syllogism, and puzzles. General Awareness evaluates a candidate’s knowledge of current events and general knowledge with a focus on topics like Indian History, Geography, Polity, Economics, Science, and recent happenings.

The Quantitative Aptitude section measures numerical ability and mathematical skills, covering topics such as number systems, algebra, geometry, mensuration, data interpretation, and arithmetic. Lastly, English Comprehension assesses understanding and proficiency in the English language through grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure, reading comprehension, and error spotting. All four sections are equally important and form the foundation for further stages of the SSC CGL selection process.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Selection process The recruitment drive comprises positions such as Assistant Section Officer in various departments, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), and Sub-Inspector.