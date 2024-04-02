SSC CHSL 2024: Staff Selection Commission releases OTR, application module notification at SSC.gov.in
SSC CHSL 2024 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday issued a press release notifying the aspirants about the government vacancies to be filled through the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination for 2024. As per the media reports the SSC is likely to announce around 5,000 vacancies under the SSC CHSL 2024 recruitment drive.