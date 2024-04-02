SSC CHSL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has issued a press release notifying the aspirants about the government vacancies to be filled through the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination for 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday issued a press release notifying the aspirants about the government vacancies to be filled through the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Examination for 2024. As per the media reports the SSC is likely to announce around 5,000 vacancies under the SSC CHSL 2024 recruitment drive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The online registration process is likely to start today i.e. April 2. 2024 on the new website of the commission and will end on May 1, 2024.

Candidates intending to apply for government vacancies must complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process on the new website of the SSC. It is important to note that the old OTR will not be functional. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SSC CHSL recruitment 2024 will be carried for the Group C posts for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) posts for various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies and tribunals.

The SSC notification said, “The application module which would be used in the Notice to be published on the new website will have a provision of capturing live photographs of the candidates. This is a change from the earlier dispensation wherein the candidates were required to upload a photograph already captured. In the new application module, live photographs of the candidates will be captured for which either a webcam on a computer/ laptop or an Android device can be used. The candidates should exercise due care while taking their photographs. The following instructions should particularly be kept in mind:

A) Find a place with good light and a plain background. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

B) Ensure the camera is at eye level before taking the photo.

C) Position yourself directly in front of the webcam and look straight ahead.

D) Candidates shouldn’t wear a cap, mask or glasses/spectacles while taking a livephoto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SSC CHSL 2024: Important Dates Short notification Date: April 1, 2024

Detailed notification Date: Likely April 2, 2024

Registration Process: Likely from April 2, 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last Date to Apply for SSC CHSL: May 1, 2024

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2024 Tier-1: June-July 2024

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: How to Apply Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for SSC CHSL 2024 online: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission: ssc.gov.in

Register yourself on the website if you are not already registered.

Once you are registered, you are eligible to access and fill out the application form for SSC CHSL 2024

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents: Photograph, signatures, and educational certificates.

Make the payment of the application fee: ₹ 100.

100. Review the application form and submit it

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!