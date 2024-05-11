SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in. Quick guide to editing form
SSC CHSL Exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will close the correction window for the application to the SSC CHSL 2024 on May 11. Candidates who wish to rectify errors in their application forms can make corrections by logging on to the official website ssc.gov.in
