The Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for application to the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSL) 2024 on Friday. i.e. May 10. Candidates who have successfully registered for CHSL Exam 2024 and wish to rectify errors in their application forms can visit the official website of SSC and make corrections by logging on to the official website ssc.gov.in, once the correction link is activated.

According to the SSC notification, the last date for making the corrections is May 11, 2024. Candidates must note that no corrections will be accepted after the deadline.

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Application form correction fee

As per the SSC notification, the commission will allow a candidate to correct his/her application form twice. He will need to pay ₹200 to make corrections to the application form for the first time. However, if he wants to correct the application form for the second time, he will need to pay Rs. 500 for the same.

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: What details can be corrected?

The notification states that the candidates have the flexibility to amend any information provided in the application form, including those in the One Time Registration (OTR).

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Step-by-step guide to correct the application form

Go to the official website of SSC: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the activated correction link available on the home page

Log in with your registration number and password

Rectify the errors in the application form

Once changes are finalized, save and submit the application form.

Pay the required correction fee.

Download the confirmation page and save

It is important to note that the Staff Selection Commission is carrying out the CHSL recruitment 2024 exam for the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various ministries, departments and offices of the Indian government and various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies and tribunals. The notification was released on April 8, 2024, to fill 3,712 vacancies through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024.

