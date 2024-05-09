SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction Window opens tomorrow at ssc.gov.in. Here is how to edit form
The Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for application to the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, (CHSL) 2024 on Friday. i.e. May 10. Candidates who have successfully registered for CHSL Exam 2024 and wish to rectify errors in their application forms can visit the official website of SSC and make corrections by logging on to the official website ssc.gov.in, once the correction link is activated.