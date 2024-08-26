SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued region-wise admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier 1 exams 2024 scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 26, 2024.

Candidates appearing for the examination from Central (CR) and Northeast Region (NER) can download their Admit Cards from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in by using their Registration Number, SSC registered password and captcha.

Candidates must note that the Central Region covers Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the Northeast Region comprises Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Also Read | Delhi University UG Admissions 2024 highlights: Round 2 allotment results OUT

Candidates fromMadhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand have to wait as thecommission has still not issued admit cards for these states.

SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2024: Step-by-step guide to download the Admit Card Go to the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the Admit Card icon at the top right of the home page

A new page having links for various SSC regions will open

Click on your desired region (Central or Northeast Region), and a new page will open

Click on the Admit Card link (download the admit card for the CGL exam 2024 TIER-1)

Enter your login details and click on submit

The SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 Admit Card will appear on your screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference. SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2024: Details to be checked on hall-ticket Candidates must check the following details on their hall tickets:

Candidate’s name

Date of Birth (DoB)

Gender

Signature

Photograph

Roll Number

Category

Examination center and address

Exam Time

Important instructions SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2024: Exam Pattern As per SSC notification, the exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions, which will include subjects like general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.

Each segment will have 25 questions with a maximum of 50 marks. The candidates must note that there will be negative marking, for every wrong attempt, 0.50 marks will be deducted.