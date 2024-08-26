SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued region-wise admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier 1 exams 2024 scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 26, 2024.
Candidates appearing for the examination from Central (CR) and Northeast Region (NER) can download their Admit Cards from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in by using their Registration Number, SSC registered password and captcha.
Candidates must note that the Central Region covers Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and the Northeast Region comprises Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.
Candidates fromMadhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand have to wait as thecommission has still not issued admit cards for these states.
Candidates must check the following details on their hall tickets:
As per SSC notification, the exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions, which will include subjects like general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.
Each segment will have 25 questions with a maximum of 50 marks. The candidates must note that there will be negative marking, for every wrong attempt, 0.50 marks will be deducted.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission intends to fill a total of 17,727 positions across Group B and Group C categories.
