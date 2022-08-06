SSC Exams 2022: Schedule for CHSL, Head Constable, MTS released, Check here

SSC Exams 2022: Schedule for CHSL, Head Constable, MTS released, Check here2 min read . 06:17 AM IST
SSC Exams 2022: Candidates can check the exam dates for CHSL, Head Constable and MTS on the official website of SSC, that is, ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the SSC Exam 2022 schedule. Candidates can check the exam dates for CHSL, Head Constable and MTS on the official website of SSC, that is, ssc.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 from October 10 to October 20 and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022.
The notice also read that the given exam schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 global pandemic.
It says that the candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.
Earlier this week, the commission has also released the answer key for the Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff Examination (SSC MTS) 2022. It allowed students to raise objections, after checking the answer key, if any, through online mode.
Notably, SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is available from 2 August to 7 August 2022. It is mandatory to pay Rs.100 per question answer challenged.
The SSC MTS was held from 5 July to 22 July this year. The exams were held in in online mode. The commission will declare the result of the exam after analyzing all the objections. We can expect the result in the month of September or October 2022. SSC will prepare the list of the candidates in a PDF who would qualify the exam.
How to download SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 ?
1) Visit the official website.
2) Click on the link given to download the answer key ‘ Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’
3.Download SSC MTS Answer Key PDF
4.On the homepage, you need to click on the answer key login link ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’
5.Select an Examination Name to proceed
6.Login into your account using your roll number and password to check the answers
7.Submit Objection, if any
8) Candidates can also take a print out of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 2 August (8pm) to 7 August (8pm).