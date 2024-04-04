SSC has released the SSC GD 2024 answer key on ssc.gov.in. Aspirants can check by logging in and downloading the answer key. Those who pass the written exam will proceed to PST, PET, Medical Exam, and Document Verification.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made the SSC GD 2024 answer key available for viewing and download on its official website, ssc.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check answer key Aspirants can navigate through the following steps to check it:

Visit ssc.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navigate to the answer key section.

Open the relevant notification and scroll down to locate the login page.

Provide your credentials and log in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Review and download the SSC Constable GD answer key.

It is to be further noted that candidates who pass the written exam will progress to the subsequent stages, including the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification, organized sequentially by the Commission.

Moreover, the SSC GD written exam was conducted from February 20 to March 7, followed by a re-exam on March 30, 2024. The SSC GD 2024 exam was held to fill 26,146 vacancies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!