SSC GD 2025 correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in; know steps to make corrections, last date, and other details

The SSC GD 2025 correction window opened on Tuesday, November 5 for applicants who are willing to make changes in their forms. SSC GD 2025 applicants can now make changes in the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination application form by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.