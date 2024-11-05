SSC GD 2025 correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in; know steps to make corrections, last date, and other details

SSC GD 2025 correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can make correction till November 7.

Published5 Nov 2024, 09:52 AM IST
SSC GD 2025 correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in
SSC GD 2025 correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in

The SSC GD 2025 correction window opened on Tuesday, November 5 for applicants who are willing to make changes in their forms. SSC GD 2025 applicants can now make changes in the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination application form by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.  

Last date to make SSC GD 2025 application correction

The correction window will remain open till November 7, hence candidates are required to make changes in their application form in next two days.

 

(more to come)

