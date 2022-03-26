SSC GD Constable result 2021 declared; 2.85 lakh candidates qualify for physical

SSC Constable (GD) 2021 exam: Candidates can check the SSC GD Constable exam results on ssc.nic.in. According to the notification by the Commission, the candidates are now required to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC GD Constable results, 2021 on its official website on Saturday. As many as 2,85,201 students have passed the qualifying exam and will now have to appear for the physical test.

Candidates can check the SSC GD Constable exam results on ssc.nic.in. According to the notification by the Commission, the candidates are now required to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for the final recruitment of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination.

"Call letters to candidates shortlisted for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs, will be issued by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Candidates are advised to visit their website crpf.gov.in in this regard," the Commission said.

Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) will be placed on the Commission’s website from March 28 to April 26. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be placed on the Commission's website from March 31 to April 30, 2022.

The SSC has announced a revised cut-off for constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The marks have been revised in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The cut-off marks, without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders, for shortlisting to the next stage (PET/PST) will be 30% for unreserved candidates.

Whereas for EWS and OBC candidates, it will be 25% and for ST, SC, and ESM candidates, it will be 20%, the SSC said.

The SSC has also released eligibility criteria for SSC MTS and Havaldar in CBN, 2021. The Staff Selection Commission has increased the age limit to apply for the Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue to 18-27 years. Earlier, the age limit for Havaldaar in CBN was 18-25 years.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 from November 16, 2021 to December 15, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode.