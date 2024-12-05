The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the SSC GD Final Result 2024. Though the official announcement is not out yet, media report state that the SSC GD Final Result 2024 is expected to be announced anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check their scores on the official website i.e. ssc.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to check SSC GD Constable Result 2024 Visit the official website i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Click on activated link of ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2024’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download and save for furture use.

SSC GD constable exam 2024 The examination took place from February 20 to March 7, 2024, with an additional session on March 30. Candidates who had qualified for the written test were eligible for the PST/PET round. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SSC GD recruitment aims to fill 46,617 positions, distributed as follows: 12,076 for BSF, 13,632 for CISF, 9,410 for CRPF, 1,926 for SSB, 6,287 for ITBP, 2,990 for AR, and 296 for SSF.

