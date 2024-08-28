SSC GD notification 2025 delayed! Check new date here

The SSC has postponed the GD Constable notification from 27 August to 5 September 2024 due to administrative reasons.

Published28 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
SSC GD Notification 2025 delayed. To be released on THIS date; details here Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
SSC GD Notification 2025 delayed. To be released on THIS date; details here Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The Staff Selection Commission has delayed the release of the GD Constable notification that was originally set for 27 August; the notification will now be issued on 5 September 2024.

SSC announced that the postponement was due to administrative reasons.

Offical notice released by SSC stated, “As per the tentative calendar of the Examinations for the year 2024-2025, Notice of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 for inviting online applications from the aspiring candidates was scheduled to be published on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2024. However, due to administrative reasons, Notice of the said Exam will now be issued on 05.09.2024.”

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the Official Website: Go to ssc.gov.in.

Find the Notification: On the homepage, locate the link for "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025."

Log In: Use your credentials to log in and access the application form.

Fill Out the Form: Complete the application form with the required details.

Attach Documents and Pay Fee: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review and Submit: Double-check all details and submit the form.

Print the Form: Take a printout for your records.

Eligibility: Candidates must be between 18 and 23 years old.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
