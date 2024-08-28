Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  SSC GD notification 2025 delayed! Check new date here

SSC GD notification 2025 delayed! Check new date here

Livemint

The SSC has postponed the GD Constable notification from 27 August to 5 September 2024 due to administrative reasons.

SSC GD Notification 2025 delayed. To be released on THIS date; details here Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The Staff Selection Commission has delayed the release of the GD Constable notification that was originally set for 27 August; the notification will now be issued on 5 September 2024.

SSC announced that the postponement was due to administrative reasons.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Also Read: ICSI Result 2024 for June exam OUT at icsi.edu. Steps to check and download marksheet here

Offical notice released by SSC stated, “As per the tentative calendar of the Examinations for the year 2024-2025, Notice of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 for inviting online applications from the aspiring candidates was scheduled to be published on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2024. However, due to administrative reasons, Notice of the said Exam will now be issued on 05.09.2024."

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be between 18 and 23 years old to apply. The SSC GD Constable exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February 2025.

Also Read: NCERT proposes ‘new evaluation model’ for Class 12 board results: ‘Weightage of marks will be adjusted from…’

The exam will be computer-based, featuring 80 questions for a total of 160 marks, and will consist of four sections: General Intelligence and reasoning, General Knowledge and general Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the Official Website: Go to ssc.gov.in.

Find the Notification: On the homepage, locate the link for "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025."

Log In: Use your credentials to log in and access the application form.

Fill Out the Form: Complete the application form with the required details.

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2024 OUT on natboard.edu.in. Know how to check and other details

Attach Documents and Pay Fee: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review and Submit: Double-check all details and submit the form.

Print the Form: Take a printout for your records.

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.