SSC GD notification 2025 delayed! Check new date here

The SSC has postponed the GD Constable notification from 27 August to 5 September 2024 due to administrative reasons.

The Staff Selection Commission has delayed the release of the GD Constable notification that was originally set for 27 August; the notification will now be issued on 5 September 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SSC announced that the postponement was due to administrative reasons.

Offical notice released by SSC stated, “As per the tentative calendar of the Examinations for the year 2024-2025, Notice of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 for inviting online applications from the aspiring candidates was scheduled to be published on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2024. However, due to administrative reasons, Notice of the said Exam will now be issued on 05.09.2024."

Eligibility criteria Candidates must be between 18 and 23 years old to apply. The SSC GD Constable exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February 2025.

The exam will be computer-based, featuring 80 questions for a total of 160 marks, and will consist of four sections: General Intelligence and reasoning, General Knowledge and general Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: How to apply Visit the Official Website: Go to ssc.gov.in.

Find the Notification: On the homepage, locate the link for "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Log In: Use your credentials to log in and access the application form.

Fill Out the Form: Complete the application form with the required details.

Attach Documents and Pay Fee: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review and Submit: Double-check all details and submit the form.