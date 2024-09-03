The Staff Selection Commission will hold the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, & Electrical) Paper 2 exam on November 6, 2024. Candidates who passed Paper 1 can now prepare for Paper 2.

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the Junior Engineer Paper 2 exam date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The examination for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, & Electrical) Paper II will be held on November 6.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to the official release, “The Commission has decided to conduct Paper II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the 6th of November, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commission announced the Paper 1 results on August 20. The SSC JE (Paper 1) exam took place from June 5 to June 7, 2024. Candidates who passed Paper 1 are now eligible to sit for the SSC JE (Paper 2) examination scheduled for November 6, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) tier 1 examination from September 9-September 26. The computer-based examination is conducted in two tiers. Post selection of candidates after two tiers exams, there will be a document verification round. The department will verify the documents after the declaration of final results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commission will soon provide additional details about Paper 2, including the admit card and the full exam schedule, on its official website.

1. SSC JE (Paper 2) Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

2. Once the SSC releases the JE (Paper 2) admit card, candidates can follow these steps to download it: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

4. On the homepage, click on the JE (Paper 2) admit card link (when available). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. A new page will open.

6. Enter the required credentials and click "Submit."

7. Your Paper 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Verify the details, download the admit card, and print it for future reference.