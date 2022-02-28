OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 results likely on Monday: How to check scores
Listen to this article

The results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam is likely to be declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 28. The Computer Based exam was conducted between October 10 to November 2 last year.  The results for the same can be checked on SSC's official website. 

Here is how to check the results: 

log into the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link for results on the login page 

Either the results will be available in pdf pages or will be displayed on screen after login

Check your result and keep a soft copy and hard copy for future reference.

The tentative answer key of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020 along with candidates response sheets were released by SSC in November last year. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout