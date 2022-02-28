SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 results likely on Monday: How to check scores

SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 results likely on Monday: How to check scores1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
- The Computer Based exam was conducted between October 10 to November 2 last year
- The results for the same can be checked on SSC's official website
The results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam is likely to be declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 28. The Computer Based exam was conducted between October 10 to November 2 last year. The results for the same can be checked on SSC's official website.
Here is how to check the results:
log into the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Click on the link for results on the login page
Either the results will be available in pdf pages or will be displayed on screen after login
Check your result and keep a soft copy and hard copy for future reference.
The tentative answer key of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020 along with candidates response sheets were released by SSC in November last year.
