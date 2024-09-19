SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 released at ssc.gov.in: Check Havaldar application status, other details here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024 released: The multi tasking (non-technical) staff, and havaldar (cbic & cbn) examination, 2024 will be held from September 30 to November 14. Check more details here.

Updated19 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
SSC MTS Application Status 2024 was reportedly released by the Staff Selection Commission of North Western Region, Southern Region, Eastern Region, and Kerala Karnataka Region.
SSC MTS Application Status 2024 was reportedly released by the Staff Selection Commission of North Western Region, Southern Region, Eastern Region, and Kerala Karnataka Region.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Multi-Tasking Staff Exam on the official website of the North Western Region i.e. sscnwr.org.

The admit card, including those for SSC MTS Havaldar Paper 1, can be downloaded from the website of the commission or directly through the link here.

Meanwhile, SSC MTS Application Status 2024 was reportedly released by the Staff Selection Commission of North Western Region, Southern Region, Eastern Region, and Kerala Karnataka Region. The status can be checked at sscnwr.org, sscsr.gov.in, sscer.org and ssckkr.kar.nic.in respectively.

The multi tasking (non-technical) staff, and havaldar (cbic & cbn) examination, 2024 will be held from September 30 to November 14. Candidates will find their exam date on the admit cards.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: How to download?

The candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card through the official website:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission. For example SSC NWR - www.sscnwr.org

Step 2: Click on 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2024 TO BE HELD FROM 30/09/2024 TO 14/11/2024'

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Take the printout of the admit card

Candidates must carry an original photo identity card or an official government certificate, with the same date of birth as printed in the entry certificate, during the examination, Jagran Josh reported.

If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card/official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate does not match with the date of birth, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

SSC MTS Exam 2024

It will be a computer-based examination (CBE) that will involve two sessions of 45 minutes each. Both sessions will be mandatory and will be held on the same day, the Hindustan Times reported.

The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking in session 1 but questions asked in the second session will have negative marking.

After the CBE, the commission will conduct Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for Havaldar vacancies.

This recruitment drive will fill 9,583 vacancies – 6,144 Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 Havaldar, the report added.

First Published:19 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsSSC MTS Admit Card 2024 released at ssc.gov.in: Check Havaldar application status, other details here

