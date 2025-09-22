SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 released or not? Here’s what we know so far

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is carrying out the MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025 to fill numerous vacancies nationwide. Although the commission had previously scheduled the computer-based exams between September 20 and October 24, 2025, candidates are still waiting for the release of admit cards and exam city information as there has been no update regarding it on the official website ssc.gov.in.

The delay has sparked speculation among applicants about the possibility of the exam dates being rescheduled.

The recent notice from the Commission regarding the SSC MTS exam was issued on September 10, 2025. The Commission announced the tentative number of vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. According to the vacancy list, a total of 8,021 positions are expected to be filled, which includes 6,078 for MTS (Non-Technical) posts in the 18–25 years age group while 732 for MTS (Non-Technical) in the 18–27 years age group, and 1,211 for Havaldar roles in CBIC and CBN.

The Computer-Based Examination will take place in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, namely: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The exam will be conducted in two sessions—Session I and Session II, both scheduled on the same day. Attendance in both sessions is compulsory. The examination will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: How to download? Once the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 is out, here's how you can download by following mentioned-below steps:

Check the official website: ssc.gov.in. 2. Visit the Admit Card section on the homepage.

3. Click on the link for SSC MTS / Havaldar Exam 2025 Admit Card.

4. Mention your credentials and details like registration number and password, Date of Birth.

5. The admit card will showcase on the screen.

6. You can download it.

7. Get a printout of it for the examination.